Knicks Waive Joakim Noah 👀

The long Joakim Noah–Knicks standoff has finally come to a close.
Noah signed a four-year, $72 million deal back in 2016. After countless rumors regarding his future, the team ultimately pulled the plug, waiving him on Saturday. New York can now spread out the remaining $37.8 million on his contract over the next three seasons.
The Knicks announced today that the team has waived three players: guard Kadeem Allen, forward Jeff Coby and center Joakim Noah
— NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) October 13, 2018
The 33-year-old Noah isn’t done yet, though. He was putting in work over the summer with his trainer:
"Don't do em like that stigs!" @JoakimNoah
🎥: @swishcultures @Ballislife @BleacherReport @ESPNNBA @FOXSports pic.twitter.com/16bjBonRrI
— Chris Johnson Hoops (@ChrisJHoops) August 2, 2018
Noah, who will become an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers next week, has averaged 8.9 points and 9.3 rebounds throughout his 11-year career.