Kobe Bryant: ‘If You Can Trade for Anthony Davis, You Do it’

by March 20, 2019
1,834

The Anthony Davis pursuit is a no-brainer for Kobe Bryant.

Bryant says the Los Angeles Lakers shouldn’t hesitate to give up their young core for AD.

Kobe adds that Davis is one of the best players in NBA history.

Per the Spanish sports outlet AS.com (translated via reddit):

Do you think the Anthony Davis situation misled the franchise and the players?

Kobe Bryant: “I say no. [Kyle] Kuzma, Lonzo [Ball], [Brandon] Ingram… are the three of them better than Anthony Davis? No! Ciao! Bye! Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the world. Not currently, in history. What are we talking about? If you can trade for Anthony Davis, you do it. If not, alright. We have three players who are very young and work hard. They’re smart and they have to develop. But if you can trade for Anthony Davis… yes!”

