Kobe Bryant: ‘If You Can Trade for Anthony Davis, You Do it’

The Anthony Davis pursuit is a no-brainer for Kobe Bryant.

Bryant says the Los Angeles Lakers shouldn’t hesitate to give up their young core for AD.

.@kobebryant was asked if the AD affair could mislead the LAL & the players:



“I say no….Kuzma, Lonzo, Ingram are all three better than Anthony Davis? No no! Ciao! Bye! Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the world.”#LakeShow #Lakers #NBA https://t.co/aQRqQbfi6t — ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) March 19, 2019

Kobe adds that Davis is one of the best players in NBA history.

Per the Spanish sports outlet AS.com (translated via reddit):

Do you think the Anthony Davis situation misled the franchise and the players? Kobe Bryant: “I say no. [Kyle] Kuzma, Lonzo [Ball], [Brandon] Ingram… are the three of them better than Anthony Davis? No! Ciao! Bye! Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the world. Not currently, in history. What are we talking about? If you can trade for Anthony Davis, you do it. If not, alright. We have three players who are very young and work hard. They’re smart and they have to develop. But if you can trade for Anthony Davis… yes!”

