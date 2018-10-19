Kobe Bryant: ‘The Lakers are Going to Surprise a Lot of People’

Kobe Bryant, at a minimum, fully expects LeBron James to turn the Los Angeles Lakers back into a playoff team this eason.

Bryant says the Purple and Gold will “surprise a lot of people.”

In a Q&A with The Undefeated, Kobe Bryant talks about his new book, LeBron, and the Lakers making the playoffs.

The Black Mamba thinks L.A. can challenge the Warriors with “chippiness, feistiness, strength and speed.”

Per The Undefeated:

Bryant: “The Lakers are going to surprise a lot of people. Rob [Pelinka, the Lakers’ general manager], has smartly built a team of physical players. Big, versatile, fast, physical players. He understands that if you want to challenge Golden State, you can’t challenge them with shooting. That’s what they do.

“You’ve got to beat them somewhere else. You have to beat them with size. Chippiness. Feistiness. Strength and speed. And he has a team that has that. He has a mixture of vets that are still in their primes and young kids that are hungry and open-minded and willing to learn. A team that can compete and challenge. That is a dangerous mix.”

You say surprise people? A definite playoff team?

Bryant: “Oh, God, yes. C’mon.”

A lot of people don’t see this, even with LeBron, as a playoff team in the West.

Bryant: “C’mon. (Laughing.)”