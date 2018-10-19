Kobe Bryant: ‘The Lakers are Going to Surprise a Lot of People’

by October 19, 2018
309

Kobe Bryant, at a minimum, fully expects LeBron James to turn the Los Angeles Lakers back into a playoff team this eason.

Bryant says the Purple and Gold will “surprise a lot of people.”

The Black Mamba thinks L.A. can challenge the Warriors with “chippiness, feistiness, strength and speed.”

Per The Undefeated:

Bryant: “The Lakers are going to surprise a lot of people. Rob [Pelinka, the Lakers’ general manager], has smartly built a team of physical players. Big, versatile, fast, physical players. He understands that if you want to challenge Golden State, you can’t challenge them with shooting. That’s what they do.

“You’ve got to beat them somewhere else. You have to beat them with size. Chippiness. Feistiness. Strength and speed. And he has a team that has that. He has a mixture of vets that are still in their primes and young kids that are hungry and open-minded and willing to learn. A team that can compete and challenge. That is a dangerous mix.”

You say surprise people? A definite playoff team?

Bryant: “Oh, God, yes. C’mon.”

A lot of people don’t see this, even with LeBron, as a playoff team in the West.

Bryant: “C’mon. (Laughing.)”

Related
Kobe Bryant Told Jeanie Buss to Clean House in LeBron James Pursuit

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: Nik Stauskas, Dame Lillard Spoil LeBron James’ Lakers Debut

6 hours ago
448
NBA

‘I wanted to play in L.A.’: Paul George Looks Back on Pacers Trade

19 hours ago
3,277
NBA

‘I Need Another Ring’: Rajon Rondo on a Mission in L.A.

3 days ago
3,188
javale pierre atbn
Music

JaVale McGee Drops New Track ‘Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Nothin”

4 days ago
1,156
NBA

‘My Game is Different’: Anthony Davis Says He’s the NBA’s Best Player

4 days ago
2,080
NBA

Kobe Bryant Told Jeanie Buss to Clean House in LeBron James Pursuit

7 days ago
14,329
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kobe Bryant: ‘The Lakers are Going to Surprise a Lot of People’

32 mins ago
309

Post Up: Nik Stauskas, Dame Lillard Spoil LeBron James’ Lakers Debut

6 hours ago
448
Gonzalez Twins

Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez Have Their Sights Set on Playing in the WNBA

17 hours ago
6,165
Taurean Prince

Taurean Prince: ‘I May Throw on Some DADAs’ This Season

19 hours ago
945

‘I wanted to play in L.A.’: Paul George Looks Back on Pacers Trade

19 hours ago
3,277