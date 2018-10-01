Kobe Bryant Not Interested in ‘Space Jam 2’ Cameo

by October 01, 2018
713

Don’t expect a Kobe Bryant sighting in the upcoming “Space Jam” sequel, starring LeBron James.

Bryant says he’s not interested in being in front of the camera.

Kobe adds that’s perfectly content with his post-basketball life.

Per Access Online (via The Score):

“Being in front of the camera for me was something that never excited me. Never,” he said, adding jokingly, “I’ll direct it.”

Bryant also reiterated that he’s happily retired from basketball and focused on other projects now.

“I’m really comfortable in what I’m doing … we create fun podcasts, animated series, a slew of new novels coming out next year. There’s a lot of fun stuff happening and I can control my own schedule,” Bryant said. “I can coach my daughter, I can be present at all of my eldest daughter’s volleyball games. I drop them off in the morning, I pick them up in the afternoon.

“I have no inclination and no desire to play basketball. Just none.”

