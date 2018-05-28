Kobe Weighs-in on MJ vs LeBron Debate

Kobe Bryant weighed-in on the Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate after the Cavaliers’ 87-79 Game 7 win over Boston.

Saying the debate “can’t be definitely won,” Kobe tweeted, “I love what [LeBron] is doing.”

We can enjoy one without tearing down one. I love what he’s doing. Don’t debate what can’t be definitively won by anyone #enjoymy5 #enjoymj6 #enjoylbjquest — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 28, 2018

Kobe immediately caught some criticism for seemingly inserting himself into the Greatest-of-All-Time debate by adding an “#enjoymy5” hashtag.

The Black Mamba would clap back, however. Tweeting at Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, Kobe wrote, “I’m guessing it’s hard to fathom athletes supporting other athletes to be great.”

Enjoy my 5 😂😂😂😂😂…. Kobe’s angry he’s trapped at the kiddy table at the base of Mt. Rushmore. Have some class: https://t.co/rUmpuoUevJ — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) May 28, 2018

#Annie #Oscar #Emmy safe to say I’m focused on another mountain but I’m guessing it’s hard to fathom athletes supporting other athletes to be great 🤷🏽‍♂️ #simpleminds https://t.co/OU1Z4z7jM4 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 28, 2018

RELATED:

Kobe Bryant Reacts to Kanye West’s Slavery Comments