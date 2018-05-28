Kobe Weighs-in on MJ vs LeBron Debate

by May 28, 2018
Kobe Bryant weighed-in on the Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate after the Cavaliers’ 87-79 Game 7 win over Boston.

Saying the debate “can’t be definitely won,” Kobe tweeted, “I love what [LeBron] is doing.”

Kobe immediately caught some criticism for seemingly inserting himself into the Greatest-of-All-Time debate by adding an “#enjoymy5” hashtag.

The Black Mamba would clap back, however. Tweeting at Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, Kobe wrote, “I’m guessing it’s hard to fathom athletes supporting other athletes to be great.”

