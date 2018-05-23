Kobe Bryant Reacts to Kanye West’s Slavery Comments

Kobe Bryant was asked what he thought of Kanye West’s recent claim that slavery “sounds like a choice,” and like most people on Earth, Bryant was shocked by the rapper’s comments and completely disagrees.

“I’m sure the same way everybody else here in this room feels,” Bryant said. “What the hell are you talking about?”

Kobe was responding to a high school reporter’s question while speaking in front of hundreds other students at WE RISE, a 10-day mental health awareness festival.