Kobe Bryant: 'I Will Never Come Back to the Game'

by August 24, 2018
Definitively shutting down rumors of a possible return to the court, Kobe Bryant said that he will “never come back to the game.”

During an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Kobe said that it’s now his personal mission to prove that athletes can succeed at much more than sports.

“When I retired, everybody was saying, ‘He’s too competitive. He’s not going to know what to do with himself. He’s going to have to come back.’ I took that as a personal challenge of them thinking I’m this one-dimensional person. That all I know is to dribble the ball, shoot the ball, play basketball and compete at that level.

“So I took that as a personal challenge. I will never come back to the game. Ever. I’m here to show people we (athletes) can do much more than that.

“And creating this business, winning an Oscar, and the Emmy and the Annie—those are things that are showing other athletes that come after, ‘No, no, there’s more to this thing.'”

Watch the rest of Kobe’s interview here:

Kobe Bryant: 'I Will Never Come Back to the Game'

4 hours ago
