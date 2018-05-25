Kristaps Porzingis ‘Excited’ to Play for David Fizdale

Kristaps Porzingis is pumped to play for new Knicks head coach David Fizdale.

The connected Thursday for the first time since New York hired Fizdale three weeks ago.

Just had a great conversation on the phone with Coach Fiz. Man im excited!!!!! Lets gooo!!! 🔶🔷 — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) May 24, 2018

Fizdale says building a strong rapport with the 22-year-old star is one of his top priorities going into the job.

Per ESPN: