Report: Kristaps Porzingis Concerned With Knicks’ Direction

by January 31, 2019
64
porzingis knicks meeting

Kristaps Porzingis met with Knicks management to express concern with the franchise’s direction and seek clarity on his role, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne.

Porzingis—who is still without a timetable after tearing his ACL on February 6, 2018—also reportedly expressed uncertainty that the Knicks can build sustainable organizational success.

RELATED:
Report: Lakers, Knicks Preparing Trade Packages for Anthony Davis

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

NBA Investigating the Anthony Davis Trade Request

3 days ago
8,988
NBA

Report: Lakers, Knicks Preparing Trade Packages for Anthony Davis

3 days ago
10,678
NBA

Carmelo Anthony: ‘At This Point, I Just Want to Be Happy’

3 days ago
6,572
NBA

Tim Hardaway Jr Unhappy With Allonzo Trier’s DM to Knicks Fan

6 days ago
14,325
NBA

Enes Kanter: Play Me or ‘Get Me Out of Here’

6 days ago
5,152
NBA

Report: Knicks Make Tim Hardaway Jr, Courtney Lee Available for Trade

7 days ago
2,928

TRENDING


Most Recent
porzingis knicks meeting

Report: Kristaps Porzingis Concerned With Knicks’ Direction

18 mins ago
64

Cassius Stanley and The Sierra Canyon Dunk Show Continues!

20 mins ago
7

RJ Hampton is Back From Injury! 🔥 Little Elm Wins By 75 👀

1 hour ago
26

Report: Pelicans GM Has Not Returned Call to Lakers GM About Anthony Davis

3 hours ago
632

NBA Kicks of the Night

3 hours ago
365