Report: Kristaps Porzingis Concerned With Knicks’ Direction

Kristaps Porzingis met with Knicks management to express concern with the franchise’s direction and seek clarity on his role, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne.

Porzingis—who is still without a timetable after tearing his ACL on February 6, 2018—also reportedly expressed uncertainty that the Knicks can build sustainable organizational success.

Porzingis wants to play for a winner in New York, but is searching for clarity on his future role with the team and Knicks direction. Porzingis — out with an ACL injury — can be a restricted free agent this summer. https://t.co/JtZzQ02FCI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2019

