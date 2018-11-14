Kristaps Porzingis ‘Trying to Stay Patient’ During Rehab

Kristaps Porzingis is doing his best to remain patient as he recovers from a torn ACL.

The 23-year-old says he can “taste” putting on a uniform and hooping again.

The real-life diet of @kporzee, who can't wait to play basketball again https://t.co/wkjYylwmZR pic.twitter.com/G9LppExQ4t — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 13, 2018

The big fella, however, concedes that his return to action will be dictated by the New York Knicks.

Per GQ:

KP: “Everybody’s situation is different. I never felt sorry for myself or sorry about what happened. It is what it is, you know what I mean? I come in here every day and do my work—I’ll have bad days and better days, but I’ll get my work done. That’s not the hard part. The hard part is not being able to compete. Now that it’s getting closer, I can taste it. I’m trying to stay patient. The day will come.” Has any part of this recovery process, and/or of the exercises you’re doing, made a specific part of your body stronger? KP: “Of course, of course. A big part of this rehab is not only my knee, but also stability in my core, my hips, my feet, and my ankles. I want to be strong—not only big and heavy, but also compact, explosive, and athletic. I can feel the improvements just by doing the exercises. I’m excited to finally show that on the court.” You know I have to ask: Do you want to break any news about your return in this interview? KP: “[laughs] No, I have nothing to give you. I wish I could, but it’s not in my hands. Whenever they clear me, I’m going to be back.”

