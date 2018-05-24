Kyle Kuzma: Lonzo Ball ‘Taking the Weight Room a Lot More Serious’ 💪🏽

by May 24, 2018
2,564

Watch out for a more swole version of Lonzo Ball next season.

Kyle Kuzma reports that his teammate is hitting the gym extra-hard this summer.

Ball, 20, has made bulking up his top offseason priority.

Per ESPN:

“Consistency in the weight room, that is the biggest thing,” Kuzma said on Tuesday of what he has seen out of Ball this offseason so far. “He has been in there pretty much every day I have been in here around this time. You can tell he is taking the weight room a lot more serious and that is going to help him by allowing him to recover faster and hopefully next year be on the court more because of that weight room.”

When the Lakers’ season ended, team president Magic Johnson told Ball that this would be the “biggest summer” of his life. The Lakers want to see Ball — who was limited to a total of 52 games due to injuries but still earned second-team All-Rookie honors after averaging 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds — add more muscle to his wiry frame in hopes of improving his ability to stay on the court.

  
