Kyle Kuzma: ‘People Are Underestimating’ the Lakers

Kyle Kuzma thinks the Los Angeles Lakers are being underestimated heading into the 2018-19 campaign.

Kuzma, 23, says “change can be a good thing” when it comes to the Lakers’ unconventional roster moves this summer.

Kyle Kuzma is excited about the Lakers’ new additions and believes people are ‘underestimating' what the Lakers can do https://t.co/yzI9CTVpK8 — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) August 15, 2018

Kuz has worked out with new teammate LeBron James, and reports that they’re both excited about the makeup of the group.

Per ESPN:

“We are both definitely excited about the roster and the pieces that we have,” Kuzma told ESPN on Tuesday, after visiting with 20 kids from the Safe Places program at his hometown Flint YMCA as part of the “My Y Story” content series. “And we think that a lot of people are underestimating us. It is definitely going to be fun playing with all these new guys.” “A lot of people say we got a lot of different people, a lot of new people,” added Kuzma, who also is holding a three-day camp for children in his hometown. “But change can be a good thing. It is not necessarily always a bad thing. There’s a lot of teams in the NBA that need to work on their chemistry; we are just one of them.” Kuzma also disagrees with the notion that James might have to be patient and wait another year to add another star to see the Lakers truly contend while the team’s up-and-coming players such as Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Kuzma continue to grow. “I don’t know why people kind of just rule us out because we are young,” said Kuzma, who was a first-team All-Rookie performer after averaging 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds last season. “We are hungry. We are competitive. Anybody that watched us play last year, we were in a lot of games. Having one of the greatest players of all time is going to raise what we do, raise our level of focus and the team to a higher level. I don’t really see why [there is a need to be] so patient.”

Related

LeBron James: Not a Rebuilding Year for the Lakers