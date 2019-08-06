Kyle Lowry: ‘We’re the Champions and We’re Trying to Defend Our Title’

Kyle Lowry remains confident in Toronto’s chances next season despite having lost NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in free agency this summer.

Lowry says he is “genuinely happy” for his former teammate, who he believes sought happiness by moving back home to California and signing with the LA Clippers.

On a future in Toronto, @Klow7 tells @TheCrossover: "I want to be there." More from Lowry on the Raptors new reality, Kawhi's exit, more https://t.co/YBbGN2T8vr — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) August 6, 2019

The 33-year-old five-time NBA All-Star adds that he “would love to do an extension” with the Raptors.

Per ESPN and Sports Illustrated:

“I’m happy for you,” Lowry said of his reaction to Leonard’s news. “… I am happy for the guys that … especially a guy that helped do something fantastic and something great. He’s an unbelievable friend of mine and is a good guy. He made a decision to go home and he is happy with that and I am happy for him. Truly. I am genuinely happy for him. It gives him a chance to be around his family and friends. You got to respect the guy and be happy for him.” While Leonard’s departure was a massive blow for Toronto, it didn’t change the way Lowry felt about what the Raptors accomplished by bringing Canada its first NBA title. “No, not at all,” Lowry said emphatically. “Not at all. We are champions. No matter what. [It will] never be taken away from us. Ever. Ever, ever. Ever, ever.” Asked about Toronto entering next season without the Leonard, Lowry declared the road to a championship still ran through the Raptors. “It is what it is,” Lowry said. “We’re still going to be able to run it back. We’re the champions and we’re trying to defend our title. I’m confident with our team.”

