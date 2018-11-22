Kyrie Irving: ‘I don’t Celebrate Thanksgiving. F*ck Thanksgiving’

Kyrie Irving made it clear Wednesday night that he will not be celebrating Thanksgiving today.

Irving, who is part Native American through his late mother, Elizabeth Larson, loathes the holiday for what it represents to his people.

Kyrie Irving, who is part Native American through his late mother, isn't a fan of tomorrow's national holiday. "I don't celebrate Thanksgiving…Fuck Thanksgiving." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) November 22, 2018

Kyrie was in an especially foul mood after the Boston Celtics fell 117-109 at home to the visiting New York Knicks and are now 9-9.

