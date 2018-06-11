Kyrie Irving: Future With Celtics Not Yet Clear

Kyrie Irving can opt out of his current deal and become a free agent next summer, and says his future in Boston isn’t yet clear.

Irving, 26, is focused on winning an NBA title with the Celtics in 2018-19.

DELETED SCENES: Asked Kyrie Irving if he sees himself as Celtic long term. pic.twitter.com/VasLSG2PHP — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 9, 2018

The superstar point guard adds that he’s “taking it one day at a time” as he rehabs his surgically-repaired left knee.

Per the NY Times: