Kyrie Irving Vows ‘Never to Question’ Celtics Teammates Publicly Again

Kyrie Irving says he won’t ever publicly question his Celtics teammates again.

Irving, who called out the team’s young core multiple times this season, admits that frustration with Boston’s struggles has caused him to say things he later regrets (and that don’t exactly play well in the locker room.)

NEW post: Kyrie Irving expands on previous comments that Celtics need more urgency and a better approach by players: "…we’ve all got to be on the same page and have that mindset that a championship or nothing, and that can get the best of me at times." https://t.co/hfJOAhuvHm

Kyrie adds that the C’s “all got to be on the same page” in order to compete for an NBA title.

Per the Boston Herald:

“Well, you can get the experience through games and being in certain situations and circumstances — people being out, people in, everybody’s healthy, plays run at the end of games, sets that we know that are going to be run against us defensively, offensively just knowing the flow of the game and knowing the opponent,” Irving said. “You know, I watch so much basketball when I leave here. I’m obsessed with it. So the opponents I’m playing against, I have our team film and I have my individual film that I watch, and I’m just studying guys so when I go out in the game it’s not anything that I’m confused on. Like, I’ve been playing it for a while. I feel like I was chosen to play basketball, so when I go home, I literally just obsess over basketball. That’s my job. And when I come in and play, it’s exciting to really get stops on guys and do the little things that matter.

“When you win, you want to taste it again. And I never want to come from a place where I don’t want to sound like or maybe feel like I don’t want to win a championship. Sometimes I may come off and say things — never to question my teammates in public like that ever again — but, you know, I just want to win so bad.”

Irving then poured out a little more.

“Like, I came from a place where I asked for a trade and I come in here and I believe in this organization, and I want these young guys to be successful,” he said. “In order to do that, we’ve all got to be on the same page and have that mindset that a championship or nothing, and that can get the best of me at times.”