Kyrie Irving Wants His Jersey Retired in Boston

While at Celtics media day on Monday, Kyrie Irving dropped a solid clue about his 2019 free agency.

Indicating a desire to remain in Boston long-term, Kyrie said he thinks about having his jersey enshrined among the Celtic greats.

“There are times where I think about having No. 11 in the rafters hopefully one day,” he said.

