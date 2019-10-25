Kyrie Irving: ‘We’re Going to Take Over the Whole Entire City’

Kyrie Irving boasts that the Nets are “going to take over the whole entire city” of New York.

Irving made the claim during a promotional event Thursday, just prior to facing the Knicks on Friday night in Brooklyn.

Kyrie says BK still has “a lot, a lot of goals to accomplish this season” despite Kevin Durant being out for the year.

Per The NY Post:

“We’re dressed in that all-black all year. We got a lot, a lot of goals to accomplish this season,” Irving said. “The team is excited. Obviously we know in the months to follow, we got a sleeping, sleeping monster that’s on our team right there. “So for real, that’s my best friend and I want to send good health to him. But for the time being, we’re going to take over the whole entire city. It’s about us.” That sleeping monster is of course Kevin Durant, still rehabbing from his ruptured Achilles. But even if Durant doesn’t play this season, the Nets are expecting to win games – and fans. “The same people that have supported New York basketball are still here and they support the Brooklyn Nets now,” Irving said Tuesday. “It’s just a respect thing. If you can play, they’ll respect you.”

Related Marcus Morris: Celtics Placed Kyrie Irving’s Emotions Ahead of the Team