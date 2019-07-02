The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to add a highly valued veteran in Jared Dudley, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 34-year-old will sign a one-year, minimum deal with the new look squad.

Dudley averaged just north of 20 minutes per game for the Brooklyn Nets last season but is a respected locker room guy whose presence should help the Lakers and whatever roster they end up constructing around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Dudley was signed through the minimum exception, worth $2.6 million for a player with his service time, and won’t impact L.A.’s cap space ahead of Kawhi Leonard’s decision.