Lakers Exec: LeBron James to Play Center

by July 20, 2018
1,856

The Lakers’ braintrust envisions having their own so-called “death lineup” in Los Angeles next season, with LeBron James playing the center position.

According to an anonymous team executive, head coach Luke Walton will surround James with Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma in the starting lineup.

The front-office adds an important caveat:

“The roster we have in October may not be the same come February.”

Per Bleacher Report:

“It won’t feel real to me until I see [James] in training camp,” said a Lakers executive, standing not more than 40 feet from the superstar forward. “It’s still hard to believe.”

For now, that honeymoon glow has reduced the pressure to add a second star. The team missed out on Paul George. Kawhi Leonard is a member of the Raptors—and while ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported that Leonard is not thrilled with the prospect of playing for Toronto, the franchise has a year to change his mind before he hits free agency.

“We may not see this on day one, but the coaching staff is eager to see our version of the [Warriors’] Death Lineup with Lonzo [Ball], Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, [Kyle] Kuzma and LeBron,” a second Lakers executive said.

Related
Report: LeBron James to Focus on Post Play With the Lakers

       
You Might Also Like
NBA

Magic Johnson: ‘I’m Not Scared of Golden State’

4 hours ago
1,417
NBA

Lance Stephenson Sad to Leave Indiana

5 hours ago
1,419
High School

LeBron James & Royal Family Showed Out in Queen City for Bronny 👑

21 hours ago
1,367
NBA

Maverick Carter: ‘LeBron Will Be Owning a Basketball Team’

1 day ago
2,000
NBA

Lonzo Ball Undergoes Arthroscopic Left Knee Surgery

2 days ago
1,338
NBA

Report: LeBron James to Skip Team USA Minicamp

3 days ago
1,664
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Lakers Exec: LeBron James to Play Center

1 hour ago
1,856

On The Rise: OG Anunoby is Primed to Take Another Big Leap 🔋

2 hours ago
830

Magic Johnson: ‘I’m Not Scared of Golden State’

4 hours ago
1,417

Patrick Beverley: ‘I’m Real Anti-Warriors’

4 hours ago
3,539

Lance Stephenson Sad to Leave Indiana

5 hours ago
1,419