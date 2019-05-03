Lakers Expected To Hire Ty Lue As Head Coach

The Lakers are expected to move forward with Ty Lue as their new head coach but no formal offer has been made, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Lue’s name has been connected to the franchise since Luke Walton was dismissed last month. Lue, of course, already has a working relationship with Lakers forward LeBron James as the pair won the 2016 NBA championship together in Cleveland.

Lue spent two full seasons and two partial campaigns with the Cavs, exiting last October as the franchise settled into life in the post-LeBron era. He met with the Lakers several times over the course of the past few weeks.

Beyond his relationship with James, Lue has ties to the Lakers as a player. The point guard started his NBA career with Los Angeles, serving with the franchise from 1998 until 2001.