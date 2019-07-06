Lakers, Quinn Cook Agree To Two-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have added additional depth, agreeing to sign Quinn Cook to a two-year, $6 million deal, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Cook has played the past two seasons with the Warriors and filled in admirably when called upon to spell Stephen Curry over that span. Cook averaged 6.9 points per game for the Dubs on .405 shooting from beyond the arc in less than 15 minutes per game in 2018-19.

Cook may be in line for a larger role in Los Angeles given the lack of depth on the roster and may finally get a larger role on a more permanent basis, setting up his $3 million average annual cap hit to look like a bargain.