Report: Lakers Racing to Acquire Kawhi Before LeBron Decides on Option

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing pressure to acquire Kawhi Leonard before LeBron James makes a decision on his player option on Friday, according to an ESPN report.

LeBron is reportedly “hesitant” to be the first superstar to sign with the Lakers, and would want to make his decision quickly in free agency.

ESPN story reported with @WindhorstESPN and @ramonashelburne: As LeBron James' Friday deadline to enter free agency looms, pressure mounts for Lakers to acquire Kawhi Leonard in a trade. https://t.co/1aBSqbyCOB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2018

From ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne:

As LeBron James remains hesitant to be the first superstar to decide on the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, pressure is mounting for the Lakers front office to execute a trade with the San Antonio Spurs to acquire disgruntled All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard, league sources told ESPN. There’s a race to secure Leonard before James is faced with deciding whether to become a free agent on Friday, especially with concern that Oklahoma City’s Paul George is no longer assured of signing with the Lakers, league sources said.

