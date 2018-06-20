Report: Kawhi Leonard to Inform Teams He Wants to Sign in L.A.

Kawhi Leonard reportedly no longer wants to be in San Antonio, and will eventually inform rival teams of his desire to play in Los Angeles.

Leonard is said to prefer the Lakers over the Clippers.

UPDATE: Gregg Popovich met with Kawhi Leonard Tuesday in Southern California, after trying for weeks to set up a meeting. https://t.co/4CrK5zQI71 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 20, 2018

Kawhi and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had their long-awaited meeting Tuesday in Southern California.

