South Bay Lakers guard Andre Igram is getting his second call-up to the big leagues.

According to the L.A. Sentinel‘s Lauren A. Jones, the Los Angeles Lakers are signing the 33-year-old to a 10-day contract on Monday.

Andre Ingram will join the #Lakers on their upcoming five game road trip according to my sources — Lauren A. Jones (@LoJoMedia) March 11, 2019

Ingram dropped 19 points in his NBA debut against the Rockets last season. In January, he become the G League’s all-time leader for games played.