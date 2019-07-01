Lakers To Add Troy Daniels

by July 01, 2019
939
Troy Daniels of the Phoenix Suns

The Lakers have begun to fill out their bench. The team will ink shooter Troy Daniels to a one-year deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets.

The deal is likely a minimum salary arrangement and will not impact the Lakers’ cap room. Los Angeles still plans to utilize its $32.15 million in cap room before rounding out the roster with the room exception and minimum salary deals, at least in terms of the exact order of operations come July 6.

Daniels shot .381 from downtown last season, though he’s a career .400 shooter. He’ll help the Lakers spread the floor, something that was problematic during the 2018-19 season.

    
