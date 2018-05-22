LeBron James Dismisses Tracking Data That He’s Slowing Down

by May 22, 2018
478

According to the NBA’s tracking data, which keeps tabs on the movement of every player, LeBron James is the slowest dude on the floor in the Eastern Conference Finals.

James pooh-poohed out of hand that his average speed during the first three games of the series was clocked at 3.4 MPH.

LeBron has mastered the art of resting during games throughout the season, but given the 33-year-old’s absurdly-high production level, how fast he moves isn’t very relevant.

Per The Athletic (via FTW):

“That’s the dumbest [expletive] I’ve ever heard,” James told The Athletic after his 44 points evened this series at two games each. “That tracking [expletive] can kiss my ass. The slowest guy? Get out of here.”

James then offered a suggestion…

“Tell them to track how tired I am after the game, track that [expletive],” James said. “I’m No. 1 in the NBA on how tired I am after the game.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Scottie Pippen: LeBron-Jordan Comparison ‘Unfair’

12 mins ago
151
NBA

Tristan Thompson Relishing Matchup With Al Horford

6 hours ago
780
NBA

37-Year-Old Kyle Korver Comes Up Huge in Game 4

7 hours ago
976
NBA

LeBron James Drops 44 Points on the Celtics in Game 4

7 hours ago
533
The Post Up

Post Up: Cavs Even Up Series Behind LeBron’s 44 Points

14 hours ago
871
rozier celtics butts whopped
NBA

Rozier: Celtics ‘Needed To Get Our Butts Whooped’

21 hours ago
729
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Scottie Pippen: LeBron-Jordan Comparison ‘Unfair’

12 mins ago
151

Trae Young: Sixers ‘Interested in Me’

22 mins ago
218

LeBron James Dismisses Tracking Data That He’s Slowing Down

37 mins ago
478
blazers big trade

Blazers Discussed ‘Big Trade’ Last Summer 👀

2 hours ago
7,326

Clint Capela ‘Not Really Worried’ About Stephen Curry’s Game 3 Explosion

5 hours ago
1,289