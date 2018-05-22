LeBron James Dismisses Tracking Data That He’s Slowing Down

According to the NBA’s tracking data, which keeps tabs on the movement of every player, LeBron James is the slowest dude on the floor in the Eastern Conference Finals.

James pooh-poohed out of hand that his average speed during the first three games of the series was clocked at 3.4 MPH.

The league's tracking data says LeBron is slowing down. Literally. "That's the dumbest shit I've ever heard," James said. "That tracking bullshit can kiss my ass." How one of the slowest players this postseason is still quick enough to revive this series.https://t.co/UIWHnlmNtF — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) May 22, 2018

LeBron has mastered the art of resting during games throughout the season, but given the 33-year-old’s absurdly-high production level, how fast he moves isn’t very relevant.

Per The Athletic (via FTW):