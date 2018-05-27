LeBron James Goes Crazy in Game 7s

LeBron James is getting ready to play in the eighth Game 7 of his career tonight. He’s squaring up against the Celtics, marking the third time he’s played the franchise in a Game 7, and the second time he’s done so in Boston. Ahead of tonight’s game, take a look back at James’ Game 7 history, where he holds a 5-2 record and has averages of 34.9 points, 8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

April 29, 2018: Cavs 105, Pacers 101

45 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists

James turned in a monster performance earlier in this postseason. He went off for 45 points, including 26 in the first half. It was his layup that put the game away for good.

June 19, 2016: Cavs 93, Warriors 89

27 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists

In the face of impossible odds, LeBron helped the Cavs overcome a 3-1 series deficit when he hopped into the phone booth to deliver the highlight of his career; a late game block on Andre Iguodala.

June 20, 2013: Heat 95, Spurs 88

37 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists

After an entire series of being dared to shoot jumpshots, LeBron nailed five three-pointers and drilled a clutch midrange jumper with 27.9 seconds remaining to win his second championship.

June 3, 2013: Heat 99, Pacers 76

32 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

James and the Heat made quick work of Game 7, closing out a tough series with a blowout. He shot 8-17 in the game and threw down a couple of big dunks.

June 9, 2012: Heat 101, Celtics 88

31 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists

James finally beat the Celtics after years of being bested by them. He even posterized Rajon Rondo and then swung on the rim right on top of the point guard.

May 18, 2008: Celtics 97, Cavs 92

45 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists

LeBron, five years into his career, walked into Boston and dropped 45 points in an all-time duel against Paul Pierce. Though his squad lost the game, James took the eventual NBA champs to the distance nearly by himself.

May 21, 2006: Pistons 79, Cavs 61

27 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists

Young LeBron put up a valiant effort against one of the East’s beasts, facing off against an all-time defensive squad. He didn’t have enough help but he did all he could, relentlessly attacking Detroit’s defense.