LeBron James: ‘I Feel Good About Where We Are’

by February 28, 2019
17

LeBron James suddenly turned positive about the Lakers’ state of affairs Wednesday, then went out and led them past the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite their recent struggles and dicey postseason odds, James says he likes where his team is today.

With Anthony Davis watching in disbelief from the sidelines, LeBron (33 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists) swished the decisive three-pointer, giving Los Angeles a much-needed 125-119 win.

Per The LA Times:

“We needed to win,” coach Luke Walton said.

Reaching the postseason will require them to win, what, 15 of their last 21 games? Only seven of their remaining opponents have sub-.500 records, including the Pelicans, whom they visit on March 31.

James maintained he was optimistic.

“We’re not worried about what the time strain is or what everyone else is saying,” James said. “I think it’s what happens in here and I feel good about where we are.”

Related LeBron James: Any Distracted Lakers on the ‘Wrong Franchise’

   
You Might Also Like

‘Mamba Mentality’: Dwyane Wade Stuns Warriors on Game-Winning Three

54 mins ago
428

LeBron James: Any Distracted Lakers on the ‘Wrong Franchise’

2 days ago
4,504

Jayson Tatum: ‘I Know I’m Going to Be an All-Star’

2 days ago
3,028

LeBron James: ‘We Gotta Kind of Get Out of Our Comfort Zone’

3 days ago
1,659

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Would Not Talk About Free Agency’

6 days ago
4,712

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Anthony Davis Saga ‘Mirrors’ Trade Request from Milwaukee

6 days ago
4,428

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James: ‘I Feel Good About Where We Are’

18 mins ago
17

Kyrie Irving Waiting for ‘BS About the Regular Season’ to End

25 mins ago
155

‘Mamba Mentality’: Dwyane Wade Stuns Warriors on Game-Winning Three

54 mins ago
428

Post Up: Dwyane Wade Hits Ridiculous Buzzer-Beater Against Warriors ⚡️

5 hours ago
1,079

Jalen Green Drops 39 Points in State Quarterfinals Win 🦄

14 hours ago
94