LeBron James: ‘I Feel Good About Where We Are’

LeBron James suddenly turned positive about the Lakers’ state of affairs Wednesday, then went out and led them past the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite their recent struggles and dicey postseason odds, James says he likes where his team is today.

With Anthony Davis watching in disbelief from the sidelines, LeBron (33 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists) swished the decisive three-pointer, giving Los Angeles a much-needed 125-119 win.

Per The LA Times:

“We needed to win,” coach Luke Walton said. Reaching the postseason will require them to win, what, 15 of their last 21 games? Only seven of their remaining opponents have sub-.500 records, including the Pelicans, whom they visit on March 31. James maintained he was optimistic. “We’re not worried about what the time strain is or what everyone else is saying,” James said. “I think it’s what happens in here and I feel good about where we are.”

