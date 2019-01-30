LeBron James ‘Had to Intervene’ in Actress Octavia Spencer’s Equal Pay Fight

LeBron James “had to intervene” when Octavia Spencer demanded equal pay for her work on a new Netflix series.

The Oscar-winning actress says women need men to join the fight.

At last year's festival, Octavia Spencer shared how Jessica Chastain lobbied for the duo to get equal pay on a film. At this year's #Sundance2019, Spencer announced another new pay advocate: LeBron James. https://t.co/0CxI1snvqH — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) January 27, 2019

Spencer and James (who moonlights as a Hollywood mogul) collaborated on a biopic of the pioneering businesswoman Madam C. J. Walker.

