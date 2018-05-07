LeBron James Jr. and Drake Talk Trash Prior to Game 4

by May 07, 2018
1,406

Down 3-0, the Toronto Raptors are on the verge of playoff elimination heading into Game 4 tonight, something LeBron James‘ son was all-too-happy to remind Drake of.

Drizzy, perhaps resigned to his favorite team’s fate, shot back with a convoluted album promo.

King James and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates, meanwhile, continue to luxuriate in LeBron’s Game 3 heroics.

Per the AP:

“That’s just who he is,” said Cavs center Kevin Love.

His late-game heroics have become so common that coach Tyronn Lue’s only instructions during late timeouts is to pick which player is going to pass it to James.

“You just get the ball to ’Bron at the end of the game, he has been producing for us all season, his whole career,” Lue said Sunday as the Cavaliers got ready for Monday’s Game 4. “If the game is tied or the game is on the line, we got a great person to go to down the stretch.”

    
You Might Also Like
lebron james off the ball
NBA

Report: LeBron Wants Opportunity To Play Off The Ball

1 hour ago
1,181
NBA

Report: NBA Executives Anticipating Dwane Casey Firing

2 hours ago
1,837
NBA

Raptors President Masai Ujiri Fined $25K For Walking On Court To Confront Officials

5 hours ago
349
NBA

LeBron James: ‘DeMar DeRozan Has Missed A Lot Of Easy Opportunities’

6 hours ago
1,917
Kicks

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

7 hours ago
653
NBA

Kobe Bryant: Must Stop LeBron James from Going Left

10 hours ago
9,933

TRENDING


Most Recent
lebron james off the ball

Report: LeBron Wants Opportunity To Play Off The Ball

1 hour ago
1,181

Report: NBA Executives Anticipating Dwane Casey Firing

2 hours ago
1,837

Kylia Carter, Mother Of Wendell Carter, Compares NCAA To Slavery And Prison 👀

3 hours ago
534

Enes Kanter Says He Would Consider WWE Career After Basketball 🤼‍♂️

4 hours ago
215
russell westbrook trade thunder

Report: Members of NBA Teams Think OKC Should Consider Trading Westbrook

4 hours ago
8,655