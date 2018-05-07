LeBron James Jr. and Drake Talk Trash Prior to Game 4

Down 3-0, the Toronto Raptors are on the verge of playoff elimination heading into Game 4 tonight, something LeBron James‘ son was all-too-happy to remind Drake of.

Drizzy, perhaps resigned to his favorite team’s fate, shot back with a convoluted album promo.

Bronny and Drake exchanging shots 😂 pic.twitter.com/5UvEaA1uoG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2018

King James and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates, meanwhile, continue to luxuriate in LeBron’s Game 3 heroics.

Per the AP: