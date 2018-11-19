LeBron James: Kyrie Irving Trade ‘Beginning of the End’ in Cleveland

The day Kyrie Irving was traded by the Cavs, LeBron James implored the Cavs not to pull the trigger on the blockbuster swap.

After reportedly getting assurances from general manager Koby Altman that it wouldn’t happen, owner Dan Gilbert green-lit the trade with Boston anyway, triggering what James calls “the beginning of the end for everything” in Cleveland.

LeBron makes his return to Cleveland as a visiting player this Wednesday.

Per The Athletic:

James was adamant on the call — do not trade Irving, especially to the Celtics. By the end of the call, according to four separate accounts of people present for the conversation, Altman told James the trade would not occur. James suggested he didn’t feel he was lied to by Altman, so much as Altman was overruled by owner Dan Gilbert. “You realize at that point in time, take nothing from Koby, because Koby (was just named GM), but at that point in time, you realize that Koby’s not the only one running the team, as (former GM David Griffin) had done, and that’s why Griff was let go pretty much,” James said. Cavs front-office officials declined to be quoted for this story but disputed that Altman gave James any indication the trade would not occur. They also said Altman asked James whether he would commit to the Cavs long-term if Irving were not traded, and James said no.

