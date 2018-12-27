LeBron James Named AP Male Athlete of the Year for Third Time 🙌

On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that LeBron James has been named the AP Male Athlete of the Year for the third time.

The publication said 2018 “may have been the most significant year” for the King despite not winning an NBA title, as he made his eighth straight Finals appearance, moved from the Cavaliers to the Lakers in free agency and opened his groundbreaking I Promise School in his hometown of Akron.

In 102 games this year, James averaged a ridiculous 28.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He is the fourth man to win the AP award three times, joining Lance Armstrong, Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.

Serena Williams was named the 2018 AP Female Athlete of the Year. Congrats to both legends!

