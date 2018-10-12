LeBron James: NBA Finals Streak ‘Means a Lot’

LeBron James says his surreal streak of eight consecutive NBA Finals appearances means a lot to him, but he also knows it could very well come to an end this season.

James, though, vows to do everything in his power to keep the streak alive no matter the odds.

New Story: LeBron James’ decision to migrate West with Golden State puts his Finals streak in jeopardy, but he tells Yahoo Sports “I feel like with me on the floor, I can compete versus anybody.” https://t.co/wIEYXQnhyt — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 11, 2018

LeBron adds that the Golden State Warriors weren’t a factor when he decided to join the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

Per Yahoo Sports:

“Nah, that was never a thought,” James told Yahoo Sports after posting 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes in a 123-113 victory over the back-to-back champs at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t really buy into [defeat]. I feel like with me on the floor, I can compete versus anybody individually. But at the end of the day, in order to win, your teams have to be great. Individuals are very great, but in order to win a championship, you have to have great teams.” But still, no matter the challenge, James is still looking to plow through the competition. “I would never get into [an East-West] conversation like that,” James told Yahoo Sports. “‘Oh, he’s competitive in the East, but [the West is different].’ I’m well respected by my peers and that’s all that matters. I’m going to be as patient as I can be. I know I got a young squad, but these guys are willing to learn and I’m willing to learn with them.” That streak of eight straight Finals appearances isn’t halted yet. “[The Finals streak] means a lot,” James told Yahoo Sports. “To have a streak of anything is significant. Games played, threes made, Finals appearances. These are things that you can always talk about when you get older and are done with the game, but at the end of the day, they all come to an end.”

Related

LeBron James: ‘That Trophy Goes Through Golden State’