LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beater As Cavs Beat Pacers

by April 25, 2018
133

LeBron James hit a three at the buzzer to lift the Cavaliers to a 98-95 win over the Pacers Wednesday night in Game 5 of their first-round series. The Cavs now lead 3-2 and can advance with a win in Indianapolis on Friday.

It came after a wild final few seconds.

That started with a James turnover with 26 seconds to go after he seemed to lose control of the ball driving to the basket. At that point, the game was tied and it looked like the Pacers would be able to run the clock almost all the way down to try and win the game. Victor Oladipo took it to the basket, where James was quick to deny him.

Out of the time out, the Cavs had three seconds to try and win it. There was never a doubt who would get the final shot.

LeBron finished with 44 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

 
