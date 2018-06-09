LeBron Says He Played NBA Finals With Broken Hand

by June 09, 2018
600
lebron james broken hand finals

After the Cavs were swept by the Warriors on Friday, LeBron James revealed that he broke his shooting hand after Game 1 of the Finals.

According to several reports, LeBron suffered the injury while punching a blackboard in the locker room.

LeBron kept the injury quiet throughout the playoffs, but was reportedly wearing a soft cast when away from the media and not practicing.

The injury was aparent as James checked out for the final time with about 4 minutes remaining in Game 4.

Bron noticeably gave players pounds with only his left hand as he exited the court.

RELATED:
Warriors Complete Finals Sweep Against Cavaliers

  
You Might Also Like
curry durant warriors finals sweep
The Post Up

Warriors Complete Finals Sweep Against Cavaliers

2 hours ago
395
NBA

Rumor: ‘Pleading From Family’ Is Only Thing That Could Keep LeBron on Cavs

12 hours ago
3,087
NBA

KD Says He’s Not Concerned With LeBron Comparisons Anymore

12 hours ago
1,199
NBA

The Banana Boat Gang’s Finest Fits Through the Years 💧

16 hours ago
1,683
NBA

President Trump: ‘We’re Not Going To Invite’ NBA Champions to White House

18 hours ago
3,569
NBA

Anonymous Cavaliers Veteran: ‘No Doubt’ We’d Be Up 3-0 in Finals With Kyrie

2 days ago
3,077
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
lebron james broken hand finals

LeBron Says He Played NBA Finals With Broken Hand

2 hours ago
600
curry durant warriors finals sweep

Warriors Complete Finals Sweep Against Cavaliers

2 hours ago
395

Rumor: ‘Pleading From Family’ Is Only Thing That Could Keep LeBron on Cavs

12 hours ago
3,087

KD Says He’s Not Concerned With LeBron Comparisons Anymore

12 hours ago
1,199

The SLAM #ThemHands Hall of Fame: Kenyon Martin

13 hours ago
435