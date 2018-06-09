Warriors Complete Finals Sweep Against Cavaliers

by June 09, 2018
397
curry durant warriors finals sweep

As has been the case throughout the Finals, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant played like superstars and led their team to a win.

With a 108-85 win, the Warriors became the first team since 2007 to complete a Finals sweep (the Cavs were swept both in ’07 and ’18).

Curry had the hot hand from the jump, draining 7 treys on the night and finishing with a game-high 37 points.

Durant, while not his best shooting night (7-17), played inspired defense and finished with a triple-double (20 points, 12 boards, 10 assists) en route to winning back-to-back Finals MVPs.

LeBron James, who after the game revealed that he was playing with a severe injury to his shooting hand, only attempted 13 shots.

Playing 41 minutes, Bron finished with 23 points, 8 dimes and 7 rebounds.

As he checked out for the final time with about 4 minutes remaining, Bron noticeably gave players pounds with only his left hand.

Now with back-to-back championships, the Golden State Warriors are officially a dynasty and will be forever considered one of the greatest teams ever assembled.

While this was perhaps their most difficult season, they found a way to overcome a 3-2 deficit against the Rockets and then cruise through the Finals.

