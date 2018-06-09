Warriors Complete Finals Sweep Against Cavaliers

As has been the case throughout the Finals, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant played like superstars and led their team to a win.

With a 108-85 win, the Warriors became the first team since 2007 to complete a Finals sweep (the Cavs were swept both in ’07 and ’18).

Curry had the hot hand from the jump, draining 7 treys on the night and finishing with a game-high 37 points.

Durant, while not his best shooting night (7-17), played inspired defense and finished with a triple-double (20 points, 12 boards, 10 assists) en route to winning back-to-back Finals MVPs.

LeBron James, who after the game revealed that he was playing with a severe injury to his shooting hand, only attempted 13 shots.

Playing 41 minutes, Bron finished with 23 points, 8 dimes and 7 rebounds.

As he checked out for the final time with about 4 minutes remaining, Bron noticeably gave players pounds with only his left hand.

It's been one helluva season for the King 🙌🏽 (via @DefPenHoops) pic.twitter.com/LSLjfdGRUj — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 9, 2018

Now with back-to-back championships, the Golden State Warriors are officially a dynasty and will be forever considered one of the greatest teams ever assembled.

While this was perhaps their most difficult season, they found a way to overcome a 3-2 deficit against the Rockets and then cruise through the Finals.

Greatness achieved. Congratulations to the Golden State Warriors, your 2018 world champions. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/URh1dCIYRb — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 9, 2018

RELATED:

LeBron Says He Played NBA Finals With Broken Hand