LeBron James: Playoff-Level Intensity ‘Activated’

LeBron James has “activated” playoff-level intensity a little earlier than he would like.

It’s not like he has much of a choice: the Los Angeles Lakers (28-29) are in danger of missing the postseason for a sixth consecutive season.

James says he’s not thrilled with the Lakers’ poor record, but adds that he loves “being uncomfortable.”

Per The LA Times:

“I love being uncomfortable,” James said. “I fall in love with being uncomfortable. This is another uncomfortable thing for me and I love it.” Having missed the playoffs for the past five seasons, a losing record at the break isn’t an unusual state of affairs for the Lakers. It is, however, highly unusual for James. “My level of intensity has to be [high], unfortunately for me because I don’t like to do it at such an early time,” James said. “I’m a little bit different. But it’s been activated. So look forward to see what we can do.” The superhuman effort his teams often needed from him wasn’t necessary in February in the past. “For me personally, I haven’t been in this position in a while because of my injury it’s kind of hit our team,” James said. “Obviously, we would have loved to have success when I was out, but we didn’t so this is where we is right now. I’m going to be a little bit different a little bit earlier than I would like to be in previous years.”

