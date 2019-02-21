LeBron James: Playoff-Level Intensity ‘Activated’

by February 21, 2019
1,086

LeBron James has “activated” playoff-level intensity a little earlier than he would like.

It’s not like he has much of a choice: the Los Angeles Lakers (28-29) are in danger of missing the postseason for a sixth consecutive season.

James says he’s not thrilled with the Lakers’ poor record, but adds that he loves “being uncomfortable.”

Per The LA Times:

“I love being uncomfortable,” James said. “I fall in love with being uncomfortable. This is another uncomfortable thing for me and I love it.”

Having missed the playoffs for the past five seasons, a losing record at the break isn’t an unusual state of affairs for the Lakers. It is, however, highly unusual for James.

“My level of intensity has to be [high], unfortunately for me because I don’t like to do it at such an early time,” James said. “I’m a little bit different. But it’s been activated. So look forward to see what we can do.”

The superhuman effort his teams often needed from him wasn’t necessary in February in the past.

“For me personally, I haven’t been in this position in a while because of my injury it’s kind of hit our team,” James said. “Obviously, we would have loved to have success when I was out, but we didn’t so this is where we is right now. I’m going to be a little bit different a little bit earlier than I would like to be in previous years.”

Related
‘You Either Make it or Don’t’: LeBron James Not Worried About the Playoffs

You Might Also Like

Kyrie Irving: Celtics Teammates Feel ‘Capable of Doing a Lot More Than They’re Doing’

20 hours ago
3,045

Pat Riley: Heat Dynasty Flew ‘Out the Window’ When LeBron James Left

1 day ago
7,125
NBA

BHM 2019: The ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Warm-Up Shirts

2 days ago
1,037

LeBron James Is the A&R for 2 Chainz’s New Album 🎤

2 days ago
5,171
The Post Up

Post Up: Kevin Durant Named All-Star Game MVP as Team LeBron Defeats Team Giannis 🏆

3 days ago
2,373
NBA

Scottie Pippen Says LeBron James Lacks ‘Clutch Gene’

6 days ago
5,651

TRENDING


Most Recent

Stephen Curry: ‘I Definitely Feel Like I’m Better Than I Was Three Years Ago’

2 hours ago
3,070

LeBron James: Playoff-Level Intensity ‘Activated’

3 hours ago
1,086

Joel Embiid to Miss at Least a Week Due to Sore Left Knee

3 hours ago
228

Zion Williamson Leaves Game vs. UNC With ‘Mild Knee Sprain’

11 hours ago
1,331

Report: Warriors ‘Internally Mused’ About Chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo

18 hours ago
15,272