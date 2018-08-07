LeBron James to Produce ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ Documentary

by August 07, 2018
LeBron James is an executive producer of “Shut Up and Dribble,” a three-part documentary set to debut on Showtime in October.

The title comes from a dismissive comment Fox News talking head Laura Ingraham made to James in February, admonishing the NBA superstar to stop discussing politics.

The series examines the role athletes play in the current political and cultural climate against the backdrop of the NBA.

Per the AP:

James is the executive producer of the series along with his business partner Maverick Carter and his agent Rich Paul. Gotham Chopra, who directed Showtime’s “Kobe Bryant’s Muse” in 2015, helmed the project.

The series traces the modern history of the league and its players starting with the 1976 merger of the freewheeling American Basketball Association and the National Basketball Association, how the top players have expanded their notoriety off the court in fields such as business and fashion while becoming icons in the process.

