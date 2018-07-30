On Monday, LeBron James‘ I Promise school opened in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

As he has done for years now, The King continues to give back to the community that raised him.

The new public school, which is starting with 240 third and fourth graders and will continue expanding year by year until it encompasses grades 1-8 in 2022, is focused on helping at-risk, inner-city students who are behind academically, as well as offering career and emotional support for their families.

Check out some pictures of the incredible facility:

The @LJFamFoundation‘s I Promise School opens in Akron Monday. It will be the new Akron Public Schools’ home to 240 at-risk 3rd & 4th graders. Take a sneak peak inside!

Read more: https://t.co/JIUWLWO1jF

📸s: Jennifer Conn, https://t.co/a4YA4W2Cro pic.twitter.com/Fx989ZXeAE — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 30, 2018

114 pairs of @KingJames game worn shoes line the walls of the @IPROMISESchool lobby 🤯🔥 #IPROMISE pic.twitter.com/7J0yZpUo9G — LJ’s Fam Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) July 30, 2018

We’re excited to team up and create this mural for the I Promise School in Akron. The artwork took about 3 weeks and couldn’t be happier how it turned out! The school is amazing and has the potential to radically change education and do great things! pic.twitter.com/kEVVinJVzW — GV Art + Apparel (@GVartwork) July 30, 2018

James can empathize with where these kids are coming from, having once been in their shoes. He knows that it takes a cumulative effort beyond the books to steer them in the right direction.

On Twitter and via Uninterrupted, the King shared just how significant this opening is to him:

The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!!! Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams… https://t.co/PwmRaHRfng — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!! This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that. @LJFamFoundation we’ve always done it big — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

and it doesn’t get bigger than opening day tomorrow (until the next thing we dream of 🤣) I’m so unbelievably proud and excited to see my kids, my home, and the 330 tomorrow. THANK YOU! Let’s get it. Let’s go 💪🏾 @IPROMISESchool #WeAreFamily #IPROMISE — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

Much respect, King.

