LeBron James Opens I Promise School in Hometown of Akron 🙌

by July 30, 2018
131

On Monday, LeBron James‘ I Promise school opened in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

As he has done for years now, The King continues to give back to the community that raised him.

The new public school, which is starting with 240 third and fourth graders and will continue expanding year by year until it encompasses grades 1-8 in 2022, is focused on helping at-risk, inner-city students who are behind academically, as well as offering career and emotional support for their families.

Check out some pictures of the incredible facility:

James can empathize with where these kids are coming from, having once been in their shoes. He knows that it takes a cumulative effort beyond the books to steer them in the right direction.

On Twitter and via Uninterrupted, the King shared just how significant this opening is to him:

Much respect, King.

RELATED
LeBron James: Joining the Lakers a ‘Dream Come True’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James: Joining the Lakers a ‘Dream Come True’

4 hours ago
727
SLAMTV

Coach LeBron James Warms up with Bronny and the Blue Chips 💪

4 hours ago
359
NBA

LeBron James: ‘I Still Regret Giving My 14-Year-Old My Name’

3 days ago
8,604
Bronny James
SLAMTV

Bronny James Leads North Coast Blue Chips to National Championship 🏆

1 week ago
8,031
NBA

NBA Players React to Their 2K19 Ratings 🎮

1 week ago
9,009
NBA

JaVale McGee: Lakers Are Going to Be ‘One of the Most Fun Teams Ever’ 💯

1 week ago
4,610
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Isaiah Thomas: ‘I Don’t Got Nothing to Prove’

12 mins ago
71

LeBron James Opens I Promise School in Hometown of Akron 🙌

42 mins ago
131

Sheck Wes Stars in Air Jordan 13 Video

2 hours ago
115

The Best of High School Sensation JULIAN NEWMAN ‼️

3 hours ago
292

LeBron James: Joining the Lakers a ‘Dream Come True’

4 hours ago
727