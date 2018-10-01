LeBron James Scores 9 Points in Preseason Debut with Lakers

by October 01, 2018
746
LeBron James

All eyes were on LeBron James tonight as the Lakers and Nuggets linked up for a preseason game in San Diego, CA. James made his debut in the purple and gold in limited minutes.

James recorded 9 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in just 15 minutes of playing time. He had a pair of three-pointers to go along with 3 free throws.

He opened the game with a bullet-quick pass to Brandon Ingram for a layup.

The Lakers would go on to lose the game but they showed flashes of chemistry. Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram all played well in their time on-court together.

The best moment of the night came before the game, when a pair of GOATs said hello to each other.

 
