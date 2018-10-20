LeBron Stars in New ‘I Believe’ Nike Commercial Before Lakers’ Home Debut

LeBron James is set to make his highly anticipated debut on the Lakers’ home floor on Saturday night.

And as recognition for this milestone, Nike dropped another legendary commercial. Peep it above.

The spot uses footage from LeBron’s press conference before his first-ever NBA game, and the parallels to tonight are unmistakable.

“I just hope they accept me for who I am as a basketball player, and especially as a person. I know how to be a leader,” James says.

Tip-off is at 10:30pm ET. Let’s get it, King.

