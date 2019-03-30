LeBron James to Sit Out Rest of Season

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that forward Lebron James will sit out for the remainder of the season.

President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka released this statement Saturday afternoon:

“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season. This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers.”

This will mark the first season LeBron has missed the playoffs in 15 years, back when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the 55 games he played this season, LeBron still averaged impressive numbers of 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists on 51% from the field. The Lakers sported a record of 28-27 in those games.

