LeBron James and Nike ‘Would Definitely Welcome’ Lonzo Ball

LeBron James says Nike “would definitely” welcome Los Angeles Lakers teammate Lonzo Ball if he elected to join the Swoosh.

Ball has cut ties with his family’s Big Baller Brand: Lonzo says co-founder Alan Foster “is a convicted felon who used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself” to the tune of $1.5 million.

Spoke to LeBron James last night about Lonzo Ball and the Nike rumors. He was coy about that, but really proud of Ball overall. "I love the fact that he's taking control of his sh–," James told me. "That's what was really, really dope to me." https://t.co/7lAPL9S4qS — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) March 25, 2019

James adds that he’s proud of the 21-year-old for “taking command” of his business affairs.

Per The LA Times:

“Whatever the kid decides to do, whatever brand he comes with next — if it’s with Nike obviously we would welcome him,” James told The Times. “I would definitely welcome him. I love the kid regardless of what shoes he had on. But we shall see.” To James, last week’s separation meant more than Ball’s next shoe deal. “I love the fact that he’s taking control of his [stuff],” James said. “I mean, he’s, that’s what’s really, really dope to me. Once I saw that story I just seen a kid turning into a man. ‘This is my career and I’m taking this. I done had enough with — whatever. I done had enough. Whatever. If I’m not going to be successful, I’m not going to be successful on my terms.’ I saw a lot of that. We’ll see.” He added with a smile: “I mean he plays well when he has on Nikes.”

