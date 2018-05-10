LeBron James Told the Raptors How to Run Plays During Game

LeBron James has so thoroughly dominated the Raptors throughout his career, that he even knows their plays better than some of Toronto’s players.

Former Cavs general manager David Griffin recalls overhearing LeBron coaching the Raps during a game last season on how to properly execute one of theirs sets.

James famously knows what each of his teammates is supposed to do on every single possession, and his basketball genius apparently allows him to master opponents’ playbooks as well.

Per The Ringer:

“I was in the gym when I watched him on the floor against Toronto tell Patrick Patterson where he was supposed to go on the play they had called out of a timeout late in the fourth quarter,” Griffin said. “He was like ‘no Pat, you’re supposed to stand over there and set a pin down for DeMar (DeRozan) over here.'”

