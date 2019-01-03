LeBron James: Warriors ‘F**ked Up’ After Game 6 of 2016 NBA Finals

by January 03, 2019
884

The Golden State Warriors were “f**ked up mentally and physically” heading into Game 7 of the NBA Finals, according to LeBron James.

James, talking to Cavs teammates and coaches in the locker room after winning Game 6, was extremely confident heading into the do-or-die showdown in Oakland.

LeBron’s words would prove prophetic, as Cleveland ended its 52-year championship drought.

Per NBCS Bay Area:

“Hey, by the way, they f***** up mentally and physically,” LeBron said in a video posted by ESPN on Wednesday. “I’m telling you. They f***** up.”

The comments came in the locker room after the Cavs beat the Warriors 115-101 to even the series 3-3. In that game, LeBron scored 41 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed eight rebounds.

In Game 4, LeBron induced Draymond Green into a flagrant foul that got Green suspended for Game 5. With Green watching in the Oakland Coliseum next door, the Cavs took Game 5 112-97.

In Game 6 back in Cleveland, Steph Curry was called for his sixth foul and lost his cool. He was so mad at the refs that he threw his mouthpiece and hit one of the sons of a Cavs minority owner with it.

Related
LeBron James: 2016 Title ‘Made Me the Greatest Player of All Time’

     
You Might Also Like
Kicks

The 20 Best Sneaker Commercials 🍿

20 hours ago
5,336
NBA

Andre Iguodala Fined $25K for ‘Recklessly’ Throwing Ball into Stands

2 days ago
831
NBA

Kyle Kuzma: Lakers ‘Not Just One Player’

3 days ago
2,693
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘2018 Was the Most Difficult and Challenging Year of My Life’

3 days ago
2,384
NBA

Dwyane Wade: LeBron James Signing With Lakers Was ‘His Ultimate Goal’

3 days ago
10,164
NBA

LeBron James: 2016 Title ‘Made Me the Greatest Player of All Time’

3 days ago
6,749
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James: Warriors ‘F**ked Up’ After Game 6 of 2016 NBA Finals

3 hours ago
884

Paul George Torches the Lakers After Being Booed in L.A.

3 hours ago
760

‘I’m Going to Get it’: James Harden Chasing Second MVP

3 hours ago
179

Gregg Popovich Hopes Spurs Fans Treat Kawhi Leonard With ‘Kindness and Respect’

3 hours ago
433

Anthony Davis: ‘We’re a Better Team Than Our Record Shows’

3 hours ago
107