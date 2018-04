With the Cavs set to host the Pacers for Game 7 on Sunday, LeBron James found some free time to go cheer on his oldest son Bronny at the Dru Joyce Classic!

And the North Coast Blue Chips did not disappoint, cruising to a 30-point blowout victory. Peep the fire highlights above.

