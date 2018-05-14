LeBron James: ‘I Have Zero Level of Concern at This Stage’

LeBron James said he was unconcerned after the Celtics beat up Cleveland 108-83 Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

James is confident he and the Cavs will perform a lot better against Boston’s hounding defense in Game 2.

LeBron James gives Celtics credit for their scheme, says he knows how Cavs can improve @khightower https://t.co/Ob80XOETFb — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) May 14, 2018

The C’s held LeBron to 15 points and caused him to turn the ball over seven times.

Per the AP: