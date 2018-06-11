Lonzo Ball Releases ‘Kylie Kuzma,’ Diss Track About Kyle Kuzma

Lonzo Ball just released a diss track about his teammate, Kyle Kuzma. The rookies became fast friends during their first season with the Lakers but Ball just about emptied the clip on Kuzma. See a few lyrics below.

“Who are you without ZO2s… just another dude with a bunch of tattoos.”

Usually do this shit for fun But trust me, boy, I’m not the one If you the bullet, I’m the gun If you the pot, I’m cooking, son You want smoke? You can get it Dressing for attention Tryna be Russell Westbrook You just honorable mention I’ll kill you with these sentences To me, you’re just a peasant Triple B’s is independent Kuzmania can’t reinvent it

That’s just part of the track, in which Zo went in about Kuz’s hometown, his style and his game on the court. Hit this link right here to listen to the song in iTunes.