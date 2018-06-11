Lonzo Ball Releases ‘Kylie Kuzma,’ Diss Track About Kyle Kuzma

Lonzo Ball just released a diss track about his teammate, Kyle Kuzma. The rookies became fast friends during their first season with the Lakers but Ball just about emptied the clip on Kuzma. See a few lyrics below.
“Who are you without ZO2s… just another dude with a bunch of tattoos.”
Kylie Kuzma #ItunesExclusive 🔥 https://t.co/PummuqTs87
— Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) June 11, 2018
Usually do this shit for fun
But trust me, boy, I’m not the one
If you the bullet, I’m the gun
If you the pot, I’m cooking, son
You want smoke? You can get it
Dressing for attention
Tryna be Russell Westbrook
You just honorable mention
I’ll kill you with these sentences
To me, you’re just a peasant
Triple B’s is independent
Kuzmania can’t reinvent it
That’s just part of the track, in which Zo went in about Kuz’s hometown, his style and his game on the court. Hit this link right here to listen to the song in iTunes.