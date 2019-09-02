Luka Doncic: ‘I Would Say I’m Faster Now’

Luka Doncic has spent the summer getting into better shape, and says he is “faster now.”

Last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year anticipates an uptick in his defensive ability as a result of the weight loss.

Luka Doncic, the NBA's reigning Rookie of the Year, touched on a range on topics in this Q&A. He added that he's hoping he and Kristaps Porzingis will be able to a lot of damage together for many years to come. Read all about it below. @dallasmavs @NBAhttps://t.co/ZPilKXlHVn pic.twitter.com/tbvoeVmgRz — Dwain Price (@DwainPrice) August 30, 2019

Doncic, 20, concedes “it’s going to be difficult” for the Dallas Mavericks to reach the playoffs, but hopes to “do a lot of damage” with new teammate Kristaps Porzingis.

Per Mavs.com:

Millions of us saw that photo of you on social media where you posed with a flat stomach while holding your dog, Hugo. How much weight did you lose, because we heard you lost as much as 20 pounds? LUKA: “Yeah, but I didn’t check it. I just lost it, so I don’t have to worry about it, so that’s the key.” What has been the immediate results of the weight loss? And do you believe that’s going to help you going forward, especially on the defensive end of the floor. LUKA: “I would say I’m faster now. So (my defense is) going to get better, for sure.”

